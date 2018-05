Both the Canton Eagles and the Kilgore Bulldogs are moving on in the playoffs.

Round two of the high school baseball playoffs concluded on Saturday afternoon, and both Canton High School and Kilgore High School will live to fight another day.

Kilgore defeated Pittsburg 4-2, to claim the series. And Canton defeated Carthage 5-0 to sweep the series, and punch their ticket to the next round.

Kilgore will now face Center in the next round, while Canton will take on Pleasant Grove.

