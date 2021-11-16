East Texas Professional Credit Union player of the week: Davin Rider

Kilgore's Davin Rider earns player of the week

KILGORE, Texas — When it comes to high school football for the Kilgore Bulldogs, it's basically year one. Year one with a brand-new head coach in Coach Fuller and year one with a new starting running back.



This running back has over 1800 yards in his first and only season carrying the load, and he goes by the name Davin Rider, who is our East Texas Professional Credit Union player of the week...

Ashley – “With your win this last week in first round of the playoffs, your big district championship win over Lindale, I just wanted to talk to you about you know your season so far. Someone on sideline told me that you weren't always a running back what's the story behind that?”

Davin – “I usually play safety or linebacker and if I did play running it was only a set amount of plays. But other than that, I just played defense. But we always had running backs who played, they were older.”

A – “So it was like the next minute type situation. Well, speaking of you being you know, the next man up as I've been keeping tally right now and so far, you're sitting at over 1800 rushing yards with 25 touchdowns on the ground. What is your conditioning like? Because as you mentioned, you play on both sides of the ball. Not only are you running the ball, but you're also safety linebacker so you're on both ends of the ball. What's the condition looking like?”

D – “Go home and practice every day and drink lots of water and Pedialyte.”

A – “Let’s talk about their game is the game everybody was talking about that district championship game. What was your mindset coming into that game? I mean, you had a remarkable game five touchdowns over 300 pixels 319 rushing yards with two INTS and 12 tackles.”