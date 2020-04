TYLER, Texas — With a lack of sports due to the coronavirus outbreak, CBS19 wants to do play-by-play for your videos!

For today's videos, we check in on a cute little pup frolicking through the snow of Kansas City. We also check in on a little kid who only wanted a snow cone to cool down.

To have CBS19 do your play-by-play:

Record a video Text "PLAY" to (903) 600-2600 We'll send you a link to upload it

Keep playing, East Texas!