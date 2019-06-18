GREEN BAY, Wis. — Sometimes, retirement can be tough. The boredom. The drive to go back to work. Watching Tom Brady winning six Super Bowls.

Brett Favre is no doubt one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL. In his 19 seasons in the NFL, most famously with the Green Bay Packers, he threw for more than 71,000 yards and 508 touchdowns.

However, Favre, 49, shocked sports fans briefly on Instagram Tuesday by announcing his intention to return to the league.

Naturally, Favre deleted the post and told TMZ Sports his account was hacked.

So while we won't get Brett Favre's return to the NFL, the Twitter-verse gave us some priceless memes.