BELMONT, New York — Tiz the Law won the 152nd Belmont Stakes Saturday, becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the event in more than a century.

The 3-year-old colt was a 4/5 favorite to the win stakes.

For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes began the march for the Triple Crown. Traditionally, the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes is the last leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes is among the biggest sporting events in America since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

Below is the full results of the 152nd Belmont Stakes