BELMONT, New York — Tiz the Law won the 152nd Belmont Stakes Saturday, becoming the first New York-bred horse to win the event in more than a century.

The 3-year-old colt was a 4/5 favorite to the win stakes.

For the first time in history, the Belmont Stakes began the march for the Triple Crown. Traditionally, the 1.5-mile Belmont Stakes is the last leg of the Triple Crown.

The Belmont Stakes is among the biggest sporting events in America since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. 

Below is the full results of the 152nd Belmont Stakes

  1. Tiz the Law
  2. Dr. Post
  3. Max Player
  4. Pneumatic
  5. Tap It to Win
  6. Sole Volante
  7. Modernist
  8. Farmington Road
  9. Fore Left