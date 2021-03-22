CHECK IT OUT: East Texas' FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star teams announced

The Heart of a Champion All-Star games are scheduled for June 4th & 5th.

TYLER, Texas — The Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes announced their All-Stars for the 2021 Heart of a Champion games in Downtown Tyler.

Nearly 300 athletes from across East Texas gathered at the First Baptist Church to find out which team they will be representing. The all-stars were announced for cheerleading, football, baseball, softball and soccer (boys & girls).

Last year's all star games were canceled due to COVID-19.

"It was a big bummer for the older guys to not be able to play in this, but I'm just lucky to be part of the FCA game this year," stated Tyler Legacy linebacker Jack Janis.

Games for soccer, softball and baseball are scheduled for June 4. The softball game will be at UT Tyler's Suddenlink field. The baseball game will be at UT Tyler's Irwin Field.