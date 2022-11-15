Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO

Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.

Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities.

Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. As president of Nashville Superspeedway the past two years, he also helped bring NASCAR back to “Music City” for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.

“The Fiesta Bowl has a rich history for innovation and a commitment to meaningful impact on and off the college football field. I’m excited to join this high achieving organization and to continue and enhance its inspiring work within Arizona’s communities,” Moses said in a statement.

