COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Right now, all eyes are on April 15th as we wait to see if the SEC will let any amount of spring football practice to happen.



Currently, all activities are suspended until that date due to Coronavirus.



In the meantime, according to reports, beginning on Monday the conference will allow each program two hours of virtual instruction per week. The idea is to have something resembling spring practice meetings. Of course, we are talking about film review and chalk talk. No physical activity will be permitted.