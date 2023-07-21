1-on-1 with Beckville star athlete J'Koby Williams

CBS19's Bryce Brauneisen sits down with the Texas Tech commit to talk about his college decision and his upcoming senior season with the Bearcats.

BECKVILLE, Texas — Football, basketball, track and field-- J'Koby Williams excells at all of it.

His name has become one of the more familiar names to hear on Friday nights in East Texas, as he's made the end zone his second home. His talents have been catching the eyes of many not just in Texas, but across the country.

Williams held multiple division one power school offers to play for them after he graduates from high school such as LSU, Michigan, and TCU.

After consideration, Williams decided to stay in state for college football. Williams said it was a full circle moment as he made his commitment to Texas Tech.

"It was pretty cool once I got that offer, because I knew I had something going now. Having that connection with the coaches up there too since I got that offer," Williams saud. "Coach McGuire loves his players. The gameday atmosphere there is great, real good teammates playing together. I talked to my coaches about it and my family, and we just felt good about the decision."

Prior to heading to Lubbock, Williams still has one more year in Beckville. The Bearcats went 10-2 last year before falling in the second round of the playoffs. This year, Williams is hoping to author a different story.

Ranked number four in the preseason 2A polls, he knows there's a lot of eyes and expectations on Beckville. He's hoping that his senior year can end on a sweet note.