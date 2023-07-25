Former Buckeye CJ Stroud agrees to 4-year contract with Houston Texans

The quarterback agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract with a $23.38 million signing bonus that he will receive immediately.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has signed a rookie deal with the Houston Texans.

The quarterback agreed to a four-year, $36.3 million contract with a $23.38 million signing bonus that he will receive immediately.

Stroud, who was drafted second overall, is expected to replace Davis Mills, who struggled as the Texans' starter for the last two seasons. Mills went 5-22-1 in 28 games, including 26 starts, as the Texans were among the NFL’s worst teams.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has said Stroud will enter camp competing for the starting job.

Stroud was a two-year starter for Ohio State, where he threw for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions as the Buckeyes went 21-4. His 85 touchdowns over two seasons broke a Big Ten record held by Drew Brees.

The 6-3, 218-pound Stroud is the third quarterback Houston has selected in the first round, joining Deshaun Watson, taken 12th in 2017 and David Carr, the team’s first draft pick who was the top overall pick in 2002.

