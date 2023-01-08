Lindale's indoor practice facility keeps football players safe from sun

Lindale High School has a 60,000 square foot multi-purpose indoor facility, currently being used to protect incoming freshman athletes.

LINDALE, Texas — As temperatures continue to soar into the triple digits, high school football players are suiting up for training camp this week.

Lindale High School has a 60,000 square foot multi-purpose indoor facility, being used to protect its players from the heat.

"So, during the summer it’s really utilized for our football programs, and volleyball programs. They get to come out here, just kind of workout, stay out of the direct heat and sunlight," said Kaylyn Coleman, an athletic trainer at Lindale High School.

Tyler, Longview, and Henderson districts have somewhat similar facilities to beat the heat. Coleman explained how the Eagles use theirs to house incoming freshman athletes.

"Giving these younger kids, they haven’t really been out in the sun a whole lot, or played or practiced football for extended periods of time out in the sun," Coleman said. "So they really utilize this indoor facility to really get the kids acclimated to number one the long hours of practice and the intensity, but also to get their endurance built up, so when they do go outside they’re able to kind of handle the intensity a little bit better along with the heat."

Inside its practice facility, the newest athletes can do all the same drills and get all the same reps as the Varsity and JV guys, without dealing with the extreme heat. Don’t worry though, Eagles head coach Chris Cochran said that compensations have been made to help the older guys too.

"We’re starting 30 minutes earlier than we’ve ever started before. So, our meetings start at 6:30, our practice… we’re out on the field at seven o’clock," Cochran said.

Cochran and his staff have found ways to get his players less time in the direct sun, while also creating a system to monitor their hydration levels.

"The other thing that we do is we make them weigh in when they come in, and then they’re weighing out, what we like to say. And so that just helps us monitor it," Cochran said.