2022 NFL Draft Profile: Josh Thompson

Nacogdoches alum Josh Thompson excelled on the field at the University of Texas earning himself a chance at making the pro's.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Josh Thompson was a four-star recruit out of East Texas who had around 30 different offers out of high school.

During his freshman year at the University of Texas he played in nine games but as the next season came around he became an impact player for the longhorns as he played in 13 games including three starts.

In 2019, Thompson, a Nacogdoches High alumnus, was having an amazing season until adversity struck as he broke his foot and missed the entire rest of the season. He did not count himself out though as he rehabilitated and came back better than before, earning himself a chance to take his fifth year and play again.

He returned for his final season this past fall and started nine games while also being named a team captain. As far as his stats go, he was pretty impressive. He registered 34 tackles, one tackle for loss, three pass breakups and one interception.

These stats raised the eyebrows of many including the committee inviting seniors to the Reese's Senior Bowl and combine where he went and impressed many NFL scouts.