Troup holds pep rally in Cooper Reid's honor

The football team is playing their first home game since Reid's injury.

TROUP, Texas — Troup High School is holding their first home game since football player Cooper Reid suffered a head injury during a game in early September.

In honor of Reid's recovery and their anticipated matchup against Quitman High School, the school held a pep rally to come together in prayer and support.

Landon Trent, principal of Troup High School, said he is grateful and thankful to the community joining to support.

“It’s been amazing to see the school and not only the Troup community but the entire East Texas community coming together in support of Cooper Reid and his family," Trent said. "Thank you so much East Texas for the support and prayers you’ve been sending our way”.