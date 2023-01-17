FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star games return for 13th year

The Fellowship of Christian Athletes have unveiled their 2022 All-Star coaches for football, baseball, softball, soccer, and cheerleading.

TYLER, Texas — The North East Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes 2023 all-star games is back for its 13th season.

First Christian Church was home to draft day Tuesday as over 50 coaches were tasked to pick 360 athletes out of 450 to fill football, softball, baseball, cheerleading, and soccer for both boys and girls teams.

“This is the best day in January right here," NETX area director Robert Bardin said. "To get all of these coaches into this room and look and just see the number of schools that are represented, the coaches that have helped in the past and the brand new coaches. Knowing that man it really is going to be a remarkable experience for them even if they don't fully know what all that's going to be.”

The goal is to give God the glory on and off the field, in a way coaches aren't allowed to do in their respective programs.

“Oh, it's huge because you know, if you're in a public school in Texas, you can't really get that in depth stuff," said head coach of the blue football team, Jason Pitts. "It just shows the kids that we are people too, because you know, every coach has to give a little testimony every time during the practices and it shows the kids that hey, these are people too.”

Among the announced coaches is Troup Tigers football coach Sam Wells, head coach of the red squad. Wells said his Troup team witnessed first hand the ministry of East Texas athletes after junior player Cooper Reid suffered a brain injury during a game.

“It's just an unbelievable feeling," Wells said. "Those guys that prayed for us all year and supported us, we get to be around those young men now. So to coach their final game, I'm just excited for this opportunity.”

While the goal is Christ, Harmony's head softball coach reminded CBS19 that it’s still draft day and these are some of the best athletes in all of Texas.

“Oh my gosh," Sheri Seahorn expressed. "I'm gonna tell you what, there's 37 schools and you can't go wrong. Whoever wants to play, come on. We're good to go. It's easy pickins this year.”

This year was also a full circle moment for Whitney Phillips. First a student, now a coach.

"It saved me," Phillips exclaimed. "I came to know Christ in a very important way. Sports was my only avenue in high school and in college and God just re-aligned my focus on him."

Key dates for the all-star games: