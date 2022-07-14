Former East Texas stars representing at Big 12 Media Days

Considered leaders on their respective teams, they took the stage as part of their season previews.

ARLINGTON, Texas — College football is right around the corner. The biggest sign that it's close is Big 12 Media Days kicking off in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

The Big 12 Conference has been a rollercoaster of emotions over the last year. First, the major news of Oklahoma and Texas jumping ship to the SEC. Months later, they officially welcomed four new schools to the conference. In the midst of major conference realignment, the Big 12 is one conference that's just waiting for the next domino to fall.

Realignment was the main topic of discussion at Media Days. However, it also gave players a platform to speak their minds, talk about the team, and show their personalities.

Two former East Texas star football players were in attendance, and they're a couple of the brightest defensive stars in college football.

Tyree Wilson is a West Rusk alumni who now plays for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He's an absolute force on defense who is looking for yet another big year. He mentioned that he models his game mostly after Myles Garrett, another unstoppable force against NFL offenses.

Wilson mentioned East Texas right away, said that he wouldn't be where he was today without the experience he got playing here.

"I mean, I feel like in East Texas we have the best football. So, that prepared me to compete with anybody," Wilson said.

Arp High School alumni DeMarvion Overshown is another elite athlete in college football. In fact, he was recently named to the Preseason Big 12 first team defense. Opposing offenses know they're going to be in for a long season with Overshown lining up against them.

And just like Wilson, Overshown had nothing but praise for East Texas, which he calls home.