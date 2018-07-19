FRISCO - In February of 2017, several Henderson football players signed with colleges. Two of those were moving on to Big XII schools...La'Kendrick Van Zandt signed with TCU and Trestan Ebner signed with Baylor.

Last year, Van Zandt played briefly during the Horned Frogs game against Jackson State, but never saw the field again during the season. But he's been working hard and one of his teammates thinks he'll be eventually do big things in Ft. Worth.

TCU senior defensive Ben Banogu says, "I know that coach will get him ready to play, whether that's this year, next year, whenever...I think he'll be fine."

Down in Waco, Ebner saw the field a little more as a true freshman. He played sparingly, but did rush for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns. Now, he's fighting for the backup RB spot (behind another East Texan, JaMycal Hasty) and head coach Matt Rhule likes what he's seen.

Coach Rhule says, "Every day he practices at running back is another day for him to get better."

