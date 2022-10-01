Former Longview Lobos face off in the final week of the NFL regular season

Travin Howard and JaMycal Hasty squared off in Week 18.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When it comes to the NFL playoffs, a lot had to happen for the Dallas Cowboys to secure the No. 3-seed in the NFC.

One of those scenarios was the Rams had to lose to the 49ers, which is exactly what happened.

There's one moment from the game that East Texans can't stop talking about -- two Longview Lobo alums played against each other in week 18.

Travin Howard with the Los Angeles rams and JaMycal Hasty with the San Francisco 49ers.

The odds of high school players to make it to the league is .2%. At Longview High School, two former teammates -- graduating just a year apart are now competing at the highest level.