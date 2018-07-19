TYLER - Former University of Texas wide receiver Quan Cosby spent time in Tyler on Tuesday night as he spoke at the alumni association's scholarship banquet.

While Cosby talked about his ties to East Texas and the importance of supporting his alma mater, he also took the opportunity to talk about the next wave of UT stars.

This year, there will be several players on the Longhorns roster with ties to East Texas. And Cosby gave them some advice as they start their careers in Austin.

Cosby said, "Don't try to do too much and understand that it's a marathon not a sprint and go take care of business...take full advantage of that opportunity get that degree."

While Crosby is originally from a small town in Central Texas. But he used to spend time in East Texas and talked about the importance this area has for the UT family.

"Anytime I come out here...and represent a lot of those guys and talk to the Longhorn nation is always fun."

