Former Waskom football coach transitions to ETBU as Offensive Line Coach

MARSHALL, Texas — An East Texas coach has transitioned from high school to the college ranks.

Former Waskom Craig Fant was hired by East Texas Baptist University's football team as the Offensive Line Coach.

"We are blessed to have a man of Craig's background and knowledge, coaching our offensive line," says head coach Bryan Mayper. "As a former Head Coach who is passionate about creating a family environment, Coach Fant will aid in the mission of our program and that of the University in discipling young men to grow in their faith. We are truly excited he is joining the Tiger Family!"

Fant joins ETBU after helping coach Waskom to a 13-2 season and finishing in the Texas State Playoffs in the semi-finals. The former athletic director and 29-year veteran of coaching spent time as A.D. and head football coach at Linden-Kildare as well as New Boston, and produced stints as an assistant coach at West-Orange Stark, Texas High, Atlanta, Sweeny, and Industrial High schools.

He went 22-11 as head coach at Linden-Kildare, winning a total of 11 district championships. During his time there, the program generated 27 playoff wins and made it to at least the quarterfinal round six times.

As a longtime powerlifting mentor, Fant coached over 100 regional qualifiers, 27 state qualifiers, 10 state medalist and three state champions.

The legendary East Texas coach was a part of two state champion and two state runner-up track teams while also serving as an assistant on Industrial High School's 1996 state semi-finalist basketball team.