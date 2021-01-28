Get to know the 'Real Coaches Wives of East Texas'

Tina Nguyen sits down with the wives of three East Texas coaches to discuss their role in helping to shape young peoples' lives.

TYLER, Texas — Every single day, thousands of high school coaches around the state of Texas make an impact in young people's lives.

It goes far beyond the X's and O's on the field. These coaches serve as mentors, teachers and leaders to student-athletes, and although maybe not officially in the job description, being a role model is what every great coach strives to be.

Behind the scenes, however, these coaches have their own support system. Spouses that, although we usually don’t read about, or see interviewed on television, have just as much of a role in helping shape and mold young lives.

They are the "Real Coaches' Wives of East Texas." CBS19's Tina Nguyen sat down with three of them — Jana Metzel, Lindsay Cochran and Summer Surratt — to hear stories of their personal experiences of being "married to the game."