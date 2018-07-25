TYLER - UT Tyler has always had a pretty good baseball team. But this past year, they took it to another level as they won their first Division 3 national championship.

On Tuesday, the Patriots coaches held a baseball camp on campus. More than 40 players from around the region got a chance to learn from the reigning D3 champions.

The coaches have done this camp in the past, but they're starting to see increased interest in the program after their big win in May.

Head coach Brent Porche says, "Winning the national championship definitely broadens [the interest] a little bit. I think people are excited to be here."

Porche and his staff recruit players from all over the state and the region. And even if the kids at this camp don't eventually end up at UT Tyler, coach Porche just hopes they take something away from their time in Tyler.

Porche adds, "The thing I want to press on these kids...if you want to be successful in this game and play at the next level, [you have to hustle] on and off the field and listen and be attentive and be able to apply that to your game."

© 2018 KYTX