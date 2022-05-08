Gilmer Buckeyes looking to continue tradition of success

New QB Caden Tennison will be one of a few new starters.

GILMER, Texas — If you're from East Texas, you know all about the Gilmer Buckeyes. The football powerhouse boasts State Championships from the 2004, 2009, and 2014 seasons. Fresh off a runner up in last year's championship, they're looking to rebuild and make it right back there again.

"The goal is to hopefully end up where we did last year, Jerry's World," Tyson Wilson said.

The Buckeyes lost a few key seniors last year, including star Brandon Tennison, who graduated. But this year, the new quarterback will carry on the family legacy.

Cadon Tennison will take over signal calling duties for the Buckeyes offense. He's been around the program, and Head Coach Alan Metzel is confident he has the tools to succeed.

"We got him ready last year, gave him opportunities. It’s not like he hasn’t had varsity experience," Metzel said. "He also started on defense last year all the way into our state championship. So, he’s been in big games. He just has to learn to do it with the pressure of being a quarterback.”

Gilmer starts off their season with an instant challenge. They'll travel to Chapel Hill to take on the Bulldogs in a highly anticipated matchup. Both teams are ranked highly and look to be playing deep into the playoffs.

Metzel said that his team is aware of the matchup, but are remaining focused. As long as they maintain their fundamentals and play hard, he thinks the Buckeyes will be in a good spot. Also, as he and many of the players mentioned, they're ready for that opening kickoff.