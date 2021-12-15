REDEMPTION: With the city behind them, Gilmer looks to capture 4th UIL football state title

This is the first time in history the Buckeyes have made it to the state championship in back-to-back seasons.

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer High School Buckeyes hope to redeem themselves in this year's UIL Texas High School Football State Championship game.

On Thursday afternoon, the team will head off to their second state title game in a row and have had several half practices this week to prepare.

Head coach Alan Metzel says the Gilmer faithful area ready!

“The energy in the city is off the charts," Metzel said. "Everybody’s excited and ready to go back."

He explained why the community continues to wrap their arms around this team.

“Our town loves football," Metzel said. "They love the Buckeyes and they wanted an opportunity to get to love on the guys. They guys eat it up. We love anytime we can have that interaction with the community.”

Gilmer 2011 alum Je’Non Derrick sys he hasn’t let go of his pride for more than a decade.

“The boys, they’ve just been great all season long," Derrick said. "They deserve to go this far and hopefully bring a ring back.".

The Gilmer Buckeyes will take on the China Spring Cougars on Friday at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.