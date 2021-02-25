Gilmer Lady Buckeyes continue their magical playoff run, take down Lindale 37-34

The Lady Buckeyes just keep winning, and Wednesday night was more of the same.

LINDALE, Texas — Due to last week's unprecedented snow and ice, the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes entered the UIL postseason without practicing for upwards to five days, their longest hiatus off the floor all season long.

However, after winning three straight playoff games, they certainly don't have any rust to shake off.

Kilgore, Athens, and now Lindale, found out the hard way just how talented this Lady Buckeyes team truly is. They have multiple ways to beat you.

With stars like Madyson Tate, LeLe Morton, and Haylee Jordan, Gilmer defends, they move the ball and are incredibly well-coached.

They keep taking their opponent's best shot and give it right back. They're talented, they're disciplined and right now they're red-hot, and the worst news for potential opponents going forward?