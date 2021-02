In one of the best East Texas playoff games of 2021, it was the Lady Buckeyes of Gilmer who got the 46-44 victory.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Gilmer Lady Buckeyes took the short trip to Chapel Hill High School Monday evening to take on Athens Hornets in the area round of 4A UIL postseason.

Hornets point guard Mimi McCollister put on a show scoring 23 points in the shootout.

However, with under five minutes to play the Lady Buckeyes mounted a valiant comeback culminating in a come from behind 46-44 victory.

