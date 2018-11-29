GILMER - The Gilmer football team has been really good for a long time. The last time the Buckeyes finished under .500 was way back in 1995.

But this year, they struggled to a 4-6 record. Fortunately for Gilmer, they played in a 5-team district so they were still able to earn a playoff berth.

And once they got to the postseason, something changed.

Gilmer opened the playoffs with a stunning win over unbeaten Sunnyvale and they followed that up a week later with a win over 9-2 Fairfield. That put Gilmer back in the 3rd round for the 12th straight year and they're going to keep doing what's been working as long as they can.

Head coach Matt Turner says, "Just continue to believe, just believe in the things that you've been taught, believe in the things the coaches have shown you...we've gotten better each week and our goal is to be better this week."

This week, the Buckeyes will face another tough test as they play district rival Pleasant Grove. That game will take place Friday night at 7:30 in Allen.

