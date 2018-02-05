GILMER- McKenzie Castro is a woman on a mission. She is valedictorian, has a 4.38 G.P.A., participates in sports, volunteers for multiple organizations, and is a future doctor. Because of all her achievements, she was selected as a finalist for the U.S. Army Pro Football Hall of Fame Award for Excellence. The award is given to a sophomore, junior, or senior high school athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and serves the community.

Castro was recognized Tuesday morning at Gilmer High School for being named a finalist. Students, faculty, and family members were on hand to see Castro honored. She was presented a plaque by pro football hall of famer Kellen Winslow.

"It feels amazing to be recognized from people as prominent as this for something I worked hard for the past four years," Castro explained. "I think my drive comes from the opportunities that I have available. I want to work hard for my little brother and sister, and show them that they can achieve anything as long as they put their mind to it."

Winslow was also inspired by her achievements. "She's going to do very well...whatever she chooses to do. I'm very happy for her and she has her stuff together."

The winner of the award will be announced on Saturday August 4, 2018.

