Girls Basketball: Lindale tops Hawkins for Holiday Hoops title

HAWKINS, Texas — Brenley Philen led all scores with 17 points to spark the Lindale Lady Eagles to a 58-52 win over the host Hawkins Lady Hawks on Thursday in the championship of the Hawkins Holiday Hoops Girls Basketball Tournament.

Two other Lady Eagles were in double-digits scoring — Maggie Spearman (13) and Brooke Everest (11). Also scoring for Lindale were Jillian Oritz (7), Marley Keith (6), Makenna Burks (2) and Allie Davenport (2).

Spearman had three 3-pointers with Keith and Everest adding one apiece.

Lynli Dacus led the Lady Hawks with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jordyn Warren scored in double digits, adding 11 points for Hawkins. She also added five rebounds and a steal while hitting two 3-pointers.