Former Chapel Hill Bulldog turned Green Bay Packer is giving back to the East Texas Community

Terrence Murphy is one of the greatest players in Chapel Hill Bulldog history, and now he's giving back to the community that helped raise him.

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Many know Terrence Murphy as a former NFL player turned real-estate entrepreneur. However, at the heart of it all, Murphy is a country boy, all thanks to his East Texas roots.

"Born and raised on County Road 25 to a single mom," said Murphy. "My mom worked hard. She taught us a lot. And you know, my East Texas roots, I'll never lose those."

Murphy was a standout quarterback for the Bulldogs where he passed for more than 2,500 yards, rushed for over 1,100 yards and recorded over 25 touchdowns. He then went on to play at Texas A&M University, where he became one of the best wide receivers in school history.

Murphy was drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers. He is the first and only Chapel Hill player to have been drafted in the first two rounds of the NFL draft.

Murphy recently returned to East Texas where he is preparing to host his first Terrence Murphy camp. A two-day camp focused on everything involving football, faith, and finance. Kids of all ages are invited to attend and grow their football skills. However, the camp is also welcomed to everyone else as it will have a focus on finance and faith.

The former NFL player stated, "We're going to be teaching people on how to get their credit right, how to buy their first home, how to track their net worth, we're also going to have faith piece where we're gonna be doing worship, and then on Saturday, we'll have two parts to the football camp."