Gladewater head football coach John Berry has been honored with a prestigious award from the United States Marine Corps.

Maj. Ruth Kehoe formally presented Coach Berry with the Semper Fi Coaching Award at the Glazier Football Clinic in Irving.

The award recognizes coaches who model the Marine Corp's leadership values of honor, courage and commitment.

Success on the field is not a part of the award's consideration.

Instead coaches must possess the following qualities:

Maker of Leaders: Coach teaches discipline, judgement and selflessness

Winner of Battles: Coaches preservers through social, economic and environmental challenges