GOLF IS FOR EVERYONE: First Tee Greater Tyler opens their newest facility

First Tee — Greater Tyler’s Golf and Life Skills Experience is divided into five certification levels, starting with Player for the new participants ages 7 and up, progressing through Par, Birdie, Eagle, and ACE. As participants certify on both Golf and Life Skills within each level so they may progress to the next level of the program. The Life Skills Experience is a journey, not a race. Participants will need to participate in each class at least twice before certifying to the next level.