TYLER- Golf legend Lee Trevino always knows how to make an entrance. The six-time major winner conducted a free clinic at the Cascades Golf & Country Club on Sunday afternoon. From the moment he began his clinic to the moment it ended, he kept everyone entertained and amused with his humor.

The clinic is part of the 48th Tanos Exploration II/Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open. Trevino has actually won this event twice- in 1965 and 1966.

Trevino gave some valuable information to everyone that came out to the clinic. In between all the jokes, Trevino wanted to make sure that these attendees got something out of his clinic.

"The game is such a great game, but knowledge is what you're supposed to tell these young kids and how to do it," Trevino explained. "If I helped a couple of people in this audience today, than it was worth the whole trip."

The four-round tournament will begin at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

