3 large trees collapse at Masters near big group of patrons

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Three towering pine trees collapsed causing a frightening commotion near the 15th green and 17th tee box at Augusta National Golf Course just before play was suspended at the Masters for the remainder of the day on Friday.

The trees fell due to apparent high winds. Fortunately no patrons were injured in the fallen debris.

well THIS was terrifying pic.twitter.com/qfIm2w4zKW — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 7, 2023

The photos below shows two trees completely uprooted.

"The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament," Augusta National Golf Club said in a statement.

Play is scheduled to resume on Saturday morning at 8 a.m., but weather radars show storms moving into the Augusta area overnight and during Saturday morning putting the chances to get a full round in once again in jeopardy.

Tee times will begin as scheduled Saturday morning at 8 a.m.