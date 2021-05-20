Conners keeps it as stress-free as possible for PGA lead

Corey Conners made it look stress-free amid the wind and havoc of Kiawah Island.

He made only one bogey on his way to a 67 and a two-shot lead in the PGA Championship.

The wind was stiff enough off the Atlantic that only seven players shot in the 60s.

That's the fewest for the opening round of a PGA Championship since 2002.

Brooks Koepka was among those two shots behind.

There was plenty of stress for Dustin Johnson.

He made two double bogeys and shot 76.