2022 Masters tournament: Here are the players with Texas ties and their odds to win

Even though Tiger Woods is drawing headlines for obvious reasons, here are some players from Texas to watch out for at the Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Obviously, the biggest storyline from the 2022 Masters Tournament is Tiger Woods... Tiger Woods... and Tiger Woods.

Woods isn't the only name North Texans will recognize, however. There are a number of players competing who have ties to the Lone Star State.

There are 91 total players in the field. The top 50 will make the cut after 36 holes played. Those 50 players will play the final 36 holes until a winner is crowned.

Here are the players with Texas ties and their odds to don a green jacket this year (odds are taken from MGM):

Scheffler is the World No. 1 ranked golfer and enters the Masters Tournament coming off a win in Austin at Dell Match Play. Scheffler is a Highland Park native and played golf collegiately at the University of Texas.

Score: -3 (Tied for 3rd after 1 round)

Odds to win: +750

Spieth is a former World No. 1 ranked golfer in 2015 – currently ranked No. 18 – and has won the Masters before (2015). Spieth was born in Dallas and played golf collegiately at the University of Texas. Speith's best finish so far in 2021-22 is second place at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Score: +2 (Tied for 40th after 1 round)

Odds to win: +8,000

DeChambeau crew near Fresno, California, but came to the Lone Star State to play golf in college at Southern Methodist University (SMU). DeChambeau won the U.S. Open in 2020, but his best finish in 2021-22 has been tied for 25th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. DeChambeau is currently ranked the No. 19 golfer in the world.

Score: +4 (Tied for 65th after 1 round)

Odds to win: +50,000

Palmer is an Amarillo native who now resides in Colleyville, a suburb in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Palmer played golf collegiately at the University of North Texas for one year and then transferred to Texas A&M University for his final three years and graduated in 2000. His best finish of 2021-22 has been twelfth at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Palmer is currently ranked the No. 78 golfer in the world.

Score: +3 (Tied for 56th after 1 round)

Odds to win: +100,000

Hoges' Texas roots come from his time playing for Texas Christian University (TCU). Hoge's best finish of 2021-22 has been a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he beat out Spieth. Hoge is currently the No. 38 golfer in the world.

Score: -1 (Tied for 11th after 1 round)

Odds to win: +15,000

Zalatoris went to school at Trinity Christian Academy in Addison, Texas, before going to Wake Forest University. He nearly won the Masters in 2021, finishing in second place. His best finish in 2021-22 has been second place at the Farmers Insurance Open. Zalatoris is currently the No. 29 ranked golfer in the world.

Score: -1 (Tied for 11th after 1 round)

Odds to win: +2,500