MAMARONECK, N.Y. — The U.S. Open won't have qualifying for the first time since 1924.

Chalk that up to the COVID-19 pandemic that already has postponed the U.S. Open from June to Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot in New York.

Qualifying is the hallmark of the U.S. Open. The USGA likes to point out that roughly half of the 156-man field has to go through some form of qualifying. But not this year.

Still to be determined is how the exemptions are created for the rest of the players.

Among those not already exempt is Phil Mickelson, who has said he won't ask for an invitation.

