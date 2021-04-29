Grace Community's Talia Thompson signs with Oklahoma Christian University

One of the best swimmers at Grace Community High School is off to the Sooner State!

TYLER, Texas — It was a very special day over on the south east loop of Tyler, as Grace Community High School Senior Talia Thompson signed her National Letter of Intent.

The Senior inked her NLI to join the swim team up at Oklahoma Christian University.

Talia has been a two-year State Medalist for TAPPS State Swimming Championships all while maintaining a high academic average. She moved from Bermuda to Tyler and enrolled at Grace in her junior year. During that first year at Grace, she was 2019-20 Regional and TAPPS State gold medalist in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle.

This year, Talia is the 2020-21 Regional gold medalist in the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and relay events- 200 freestyle and 200 medley. She is the 2020-21 TAPPS State bronze medalist in the 100 freestyle and TAPPS State silver medalist in the 50 freestyle and silver medalist in the girls 200 medley relay, and gold medalist in the 200 freestyle relay. Talia’s relay team currently holds two Grace Swimming Records. Talia received the honor of TISCA TAPPS 2021 1st team All-State in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, and 200 medley relay, and the 2021 Academic All-State. She is also a 2021 Tyler Best Preps nominee.