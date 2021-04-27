Cougars take care of business on Senior Night

TYLER, Texas — The Grace Cougars got a very special win Monday night as the defeated Bishop Dunne 3-0 to earn the shutout on Senior Night.
The cougars honored six seniors pre-game; Brooks Bays, Collin Boyd, Everett Collins, Fletcher McCown, Jaxon Rees, and Price Williams.
Rees took the rubber Monday evening and was fantastic for the Cougs. Both his fastball and breaking ball were working and he went to both early and often.
With Monday's victory over Bishop Dunne, Grace improves to 5-4 on the season.