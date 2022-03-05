Locked On Texans: Grading the 2022 draft class

Locked On Texans host John Hickman joins CBS19 Sports to review the Houston Texans 2022 NFL Draft class.

HOUSTON — All eyes were on the Houston Texans for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans held the third and 13th pick coming into the draft, looking to build up their secondary and provide protection for their quarterback.

With the third overall pick, the Texans selected cornerback, Derek Stingley Jr. out of LSU. Locked On Texans host John Hickman predicted that pick, as well as Houston's second pick in Texas A&M guard, Kenyon Green.

"Stingley's potential dates way back to the 2019 season for the LSU Tigers. People widely regarded that team as the greatest college football team ever," Hickman said. "He potentially has the potential to be the best defensive player in this year's draft. And overall, I think he still really fits the mold the culture and the character needs and wants of the Houston Texans."

Texans draft picks 2022: