Cruising to camp | Hamshire-Fannett football player uses lawnmower to get to practice

After Corbin Wilson's truck broke down, he found an alternative ride to camp.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Cruising to camp on a craftsman lawnmower is senior Corbin Wilson on his way to strength and conditions camp at Hamshire-Fannett High School.

An unconventional ride however, the lawnmower was necessary if he wanted to make it to camp.

“My truck is in the shop right now so I said, 'You know, what I'm [going to] drive the lawnmower,'” said Corbin Wilson. “I called up my dad. I said, 'Hey, is it cool if I take the lawnmower to practice?’ He laughed at it like it was a joke, but I sent him a picture of me on the road in the lawnmower.”

Even though he was without transpiration, Wilson refused to missed even a day of camp.



“Oh no, missing camp wasn’t the option,” said Wilson. “The coaches are giving me the opportunity to become stronger and better, and I thought it was just right.”



Wilson didn’t tell anyone about his temporary wheels, so he gave head Football Coach Mark Waggoner a nice surprise.



“We didn’t know about it, and so when Constable Warner said. 'Coach Waggoner did you know about this kid coming to camp this way?' I said, 'No, I did not,'” said Coach Waggoner. “He sent me some pictures, and so we verified it, and he said, 'Yeah, my trucks in the shop broke down,' something like that, and it was like it’s just what I do.”

Coach Waggoner said Wilson's commitment to the team speaks volumes on his character.



“When you’re writing a letter for a kid for a scholarship, for a place of employment, or to the university level, I think it’s that story that they’re looking for that shows that this kids will go the extra mile,” said Coach Waggoner.



Wilson is working to fix his car but said this definitely won’t be the last sighting of his trusty stead.



“I will ride it on every home game we have, so if you see an orange lawnmower, just know it’s gonna be me,” said Wilson.