GILMER - The Harmony football team is off to a 4-1 start this year. But they haven't done it through a good mix of running and passing.

Instead, the Eagles have relied heavily on their ground game.

Harmony head coach Tim Russell says, "One of the reasons that we love to run it so much is that our backs, they'll block for each other, and it involves a lot of different people and being selfless and we have a team of selfless guys, our offensive line does a great job, our running backs do a great job, and our quarterback does a great job running the offense."

The Eagles rely on several running backs to carry the load throughout the game. But this offense wouldn't work if any of them didn't have a 'team-first' mentality.

Senior RB/LB Easton Blackstone says, "Nobody really cares who they are, what their name is, how many yards they got, it's all just a big family really. We all really just leave our names at the door and we're all just Harmony Eagles whenever we come in the locker room."

This past week, the Eagles ran for 452 yards against Troup, while only completing one pass for just 14 yards. And while that's been the norm, the Eagles say they can change if needed.

"We'll take what the defense gives us some teams are way pass dimensional and some are run dimensional...but we like to think that we can do both and we can when the time comes," Coach Russell says.

We'll see how Harmony splits up their plays this week when they play a huge district game at Winona on Friday night.

