UT Tyler's head men's basketball coach resigns

TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler head men's basketball coach has resigned Monday.

According to UT Tyler's Vice President for Athletics Dr. Howard Patterson said the head men's basketball coach Louis Wilson has resigned his position.

"We are thankful for the quality of student-athletes coach Wilson and his staff brought to campus," Patterson said. "The talent level that competed for UT Tyler produced an exciting product on the court. We wish coach Wilson all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for positioning the men's basketball program to take the next step toward national prominence."

According to UT Tyler Athletics, Wilson was hired before the 2019-2020 season and lead the Patriots through four seasons. He helped guide the team through a successful transition to the NCAA Division II level. Wilson finished his tenure as UT Tyler head coach with an overall record of 45-56 (.446), UT Tyler Athletics Department said.

"We worked tirelessly and we are very proud of the construction work done by the young men and staff we brought in here to build this program of W.E. the past four years," Coach Wilson said. "Our young men are good citizens, who are good students and achieved a lot of success on the court, evidenced by having been nationally-ranked in each of the last two seasons. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity we were given to lead here the past four years. 'We have fought the good fight, we have finished this race and we have kept the faith.' We wish the program and university great success moving forward."