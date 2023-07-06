Henderson sprinter continuing to find success at UT Arlington

Mikeya Washington is a part of the record-setting 4x100 relay at UT Arlington.

HENDERSON, Texas — Speed is one attribute that Mikeya Washington has always been familiar with. A three time All-American during her time at Henderson High School, she would grow quite accustomed to the podium during track meets.

However, her junior year is when she faced major adversity. Like many others, the pandemic affected the season, cutting it short. She worried that she wouldn't be able to visit colleges or find a place to run and show her talents at the next level.

"COVID caused me to not be able to go on track visits and things like that, so everything I had to do through email or through Zoom calls," Washington said. "It also was a big year for me in track and field and then COVID kind of cut it short. So, it was kind of depressing, but I’m still here.”

If anything, the adversity made her stronger. She persevered through, and after receiving multiple offers, she committed to UT Arlington.

It wouldn't take long before she made a name for herself in Arlington, just like she had in Henderson. Washington was one of six members of the team to participate in the NCAA Track and Field West Regionals in Sacramento.

The biggest feat of all came in the 4x100 relay with her teammates. She already rewrote the record books not once, not twice, but three times!

"We broke the school record at least three times. We made it to regionals, which was in Sacramento, California, where we ran a 44.03, which also broke the school record for a third time," Washington said. "It took a lot for us to get where we were, but we put the time in and pushed each other and made each other better, which put us on the map for the 4 by 1.”

Washington is proof that hard work and dedication will carry you to great things. After a successful year sprinting at UT Arlington, she has her sights set even higher for next year.