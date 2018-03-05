TYLER - The high school baseball playoffs really got underway on Wednesday as 11 East Texas teams played their 1st round openers.

In Tyler, Marshall opened their series with Forney. The Jackrabbits sent their ace, Johnathan Childress, to the mound, and he was dominant. He threw a complete game 1-hitter and struck out 14 as Forney picked up the 3-0 win.

Watch the video for highlights from that game...the full scoreboard from Wednesday night's game is below.

5A REGION 2

Forney - 3

Marshall - 0

Wylie East - 9

Sulphur Springs - 3

Hallsville - 5

Highland Park - 0

College Station - 8

Whitehouse - 0

4A REGION 2

Canton - 4

Atlanta - 2

4A REGION 3

Athens - 0

China Spring - 10

Lufkin Hudson - 1

Orangefield - 0

Little Cypress-Mauriceville - 11

Diboll - 1

Bridge City - 8

Huntington - 2

3A REGION 2

Sunnyvale - 4

Mineola - 1

Eustace - 4

Kemp - 1

