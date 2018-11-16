The high school football playoffs got started on Thursday night. We had 23 East Texas teams on the field playing in 20 games around the region.

Click on the video to see highlights from 7 of the games and we have scores from all 20 games listed below.

5A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

Frisco - 41

Sulphur Springs - 14

4A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

Carthage - 49

Waxahachie Life - 24

Van - 49

Athens - 13

4A DIVISION 2 (REGION 2)

Fairfield - 56

Wills Point - 19

Bullard - 31

Waco Connally - 58

Pittsburg - 42

Nevada Community - 7

Lorena - 55

Brownsboro - 7

4A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

West Orange-Stark - 76

Huntington - 3

3A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)

Tatum - 26

Mt. Vernon - 32

Bonham - 34

Eustace - 59

3A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

East Chambers - 82

Crockett - 54

Diboll - 31

Buna - 26

3A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

Harmony - 56

Bells - 21

Daingerfield - 64

Anderson-Shiro - 13

2A DIVISION 1 (REGION 2)

Collinsville - 42

Como-Pickton - 8

2A DIVISION 1 (REGION 3)

Carlisle - 56

Cayuga - 6

Alto - 47

Normangee - 16

2A DIVISION 2 (REGION 3)

Muenster - 53

Mt. Enterprise - 6

Lovelady - 69

Dawson - 19

