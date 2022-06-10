CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Hallsville's Josh Strickland

The Bobcats mounted a fourth quarter comeback to take down district rival Marshall.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — The heart really starts pumping as a coach when your team is down late in the fourth quarter. It only adds to the intensity when that game is against a district rival.

But for Hallsville head football coach Josh Strickland, he knew tense moments like that are what his team practices and prepares for during the week.

"It was a fun game to be a part of. I thought both teams did a really great job of battling back and forth," Strickland said. "But in the end, we had the ball last with more time on the clock. And that's what it came down to."

Hallsville has had an impressive start to their season so far, going 4-2 and winning their first two games of league play. For Coach Strickland, he felt it was important for those non-district games to test his players and build character before the grind of their difficult district matchups.

"There's so much parity around here. Anybody in our district can beat anybody at any point," Strickland said. "So, I think it does help with the focus level because that preparation is key."

Going forward, Strickland and the Bobcats know that the intensity will continue to ramp up as all the teams continue to make their playoff push. But he's not looking too far forward. Instead, he's doing what he always does: just focusing on that next Friday night.