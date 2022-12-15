CBS19 COACH OF THE WEEK: Carthage's Scott Surratt

Coach Scott Surratt and his Carthage Bulldogs are headed to the state championship for the ninth time in his career, earning him Coach of the Week.

CARTHAGE, Texas — A local legend is headed back to the state title game looking to secure state championship number nine. Carthage Bulldogs head coach Scott Surratt is the only East Texas coach headed to "Jerry World" this season, earning him coach of the week honors

The man, the myth, the legend has more state title rings than playoff losses and his players have the utmost respect for him.

"It's been a great experience, he's taught me a lot about football that i'll carry when I go on to college and I mean, he's the GOAT, the rings speak for themselves," said senior receiver Montrel Hatten.

The team's quarterback, Connor Cuff, also chiming in on his coach.

"Obviously he's very respected around here," Cuff said. "Just being around him everyday is pretty cool."

"Not many people get to play for a coach like that," added senior receiver Noah Paddie. "Especially in high school so it's just a blessing."

A blessing that was almost cut short in the state semifinals against Glen Rose. The Bulldogs were down in the fourth quarter for the first time in 14 games and three quarters.. In the final eight seconds, junior running back LaRandion Dowden scored the game-winning touchdown to send his team to state, and possibly the most important game to date.

"It was a sigh relief when the final buzzer went off because, you know, when we let them stay in it a long time," Coach Surrat said. "We had a chance to make it 35 to 14 there and had the penalty. But you know, it's just it's a sigh of relief really, and here we go again. We're excited about it and I'm more excited than I've ever been to go back because I know I may not have anymore."

Under Coach Surratt, the Bulldogs are 8-0 in state title games, but as he told us, scratch the record books. It's not about what they've done in the past but what they've done lately.

"We aren't worried about what we've done here. We want to know what we can do now and that's what this world is all about, is now," said Coach Surratt.