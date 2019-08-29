GLADEWATER, Texas — Union Grove's Scotty Laymance took over the program with the Lions already on the rise.

As an assistant under Roger Adams, Laymance saw Union Grove win their first playoff game in 45 years. The Lions also appeared in four consecutive post-seasons.

"Coach Adams had this train rolling," Laymance said. "My job is just to keep it moving in the right direction."

Coming into a job where he does not need to rebuild, Laymance is enthusiastic to continue the momentum his predecessor set up.

"A lot of what we have going has been established," Laymance said. "It's just making minor changes that fit me and fit our new coaching staff a little bit better and fit our kids a little better."

As the 2019 inches closer to kickoff, Laymance says the Lions' preparation is their key to the season.

"You aren't ready for every scenario," Laymance said. "You just try to prepare yourself as much as you can to be ready for what comes at you."

Though this is his first season at the helm of Union Grove, Laymance traces his coaching career to middle school as player.

"As an 8th grader, I knew what I wanted to do. I wanted to coach. I wanted to continue to be around the game," Laymance remembered. "I love [to have] an impact on kids, to be around the sporting events that we take part in."

With his dream a reality comes new challenges. However, Laymance is enthusiastic to take on those challenges with the help of the Union Grove community.

"They're supportive and they're willing to help at any chance that they get," Laymance said. "We have that support from the parents, from the administration, faculty, all the way down."

Union Grove hosts Bowie Friday in their season-opener.