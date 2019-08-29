CLICK HERE to VOTE for the Whataburger Coach of the Week

Our Week 3 Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches who hope to lead their respective Eagles back to the playoffs.

Harmony's Tim Russell is coming of an impressive 10-win season. Russell led Harmony to a district championship and playoff birth. However, Harmony lost in the second round to state quarter finalist Daingerfield.

Meanwhile, Chris Cochran is also coming of a second round playoff appearance with Lindale. Lindale finished last year's regular season 6-4, including a 5-2 district record. Lindale also lost in the second round of the playoffs to Port Neches-Groves.

