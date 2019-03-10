CLICK HERE to VOTE for the Whataburger Coach of the Week

Our Week 8 Whataburger Coach of the Week fan vote features two coaches looking for a strong finish in the second half of the season.

Gilmer's Matt Turner has his team positioned with a winning record at 3-2 entering the sixth week of play.

After leading his team to a 16-0 shutout last week against Newton, Turner is setting his eyes towards Bullard. The Buckeyes are currently second in the regional standings with a game against undefeated Pleasant Grove ahead of them to possibly take control of the standings.

Meanwhile, Pittsburg's Brad Baca came up with a big 13-12 win against Kilgore last Friday to bring the Pirates to a 2-3 record.

Baca's Pirates are tied for third in the standings with Spring Hill and behind Pleasant Grove and Gilmer. Pittsburg will have the chance to beat all three teams in a grueling second half of the season.

Turner and Baca will face each other on October 25 in Week 8 of the season.